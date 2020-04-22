STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19 lockdown marathon: Russian man runs around his bed for more than 10 hours

Yakukhny spent 10 hours, 19 minutes running around a double bed in his apartment on Saturday.

Published: 22nd April 2020 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 10:39 PM   |  A+A-

This photo made available by ultramarathon runner Dmitry Yakukhny shows him posing for a selfie at his home in Vladivostok, Russia, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (Photo | AP, yakuhnyi_dmitry)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: A Russian man in the far eastern city of Vladivostok ran circles around his bed for more than 10 hours in an effort to replicate completing a 100-kilometer ultramarathon.

Experienced ultra-runner Dmitry Yakukhny had planned to run the 250-kilometer (155-mile) Marathon des Sables in the Sahara Desert this month, but instead found himself stuck at home after the race was postponed to September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yakukhny spent 10 hours, 19 minutes running around a double bed in his apartment on Saturday.

He said he was inspired by a Frenchman who ran a marathon on his balcony last month, but decided to take it further.

Running such a small circuit in a confined space was a challenge.

"My head started spinning and my leg was aching on one side, so every 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) I changed the direction I was running," Yakukhny told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

"I had the support of my family. Normally on an ultramarathon like that you'd be running with a rucksack between food stations. Here I just waved a hand and my wife cooked something," he said.

"The kids gave me moral support and my wife was the DJ, changing the music all the time."

Yakukhny said he used a tracker which showed he ran just over 100 kilometers (62 miles).

After some viewers following his regular Instagram updates doubted he could have covered that distance, Yakukhny said there could be a 'discrepancy' with the device working indoors, but said that didn't take away from his 10-hour feat.

"It's not the Guinness Book of Records. I was running for myself," he said.

"I wasn't trying to trick anybody." Russia has been on extended lockdown in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dmitry Yakukhny
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp