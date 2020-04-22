STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Prominent Indian-American defence expert Vivek Lall parts ways with Lockheed Martin

50-year-old Lall is currently posted as vice president of Aeronautics Strategy and Business Development at Lockheed Martin.

Published: 22nd April 2020 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Indian-American aerospace and defence expert Vivek lall

Indian-American aerospace and defence expert Vivek lall. (photo| Wikimedia Commons)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Vivek Lall, a prominent Indian-American aerospace and defence expert, who played key roles in some of the major defence deals between India and the US, has resigned from Lockheed Martin "to spend more time with family".

50-year-old Lall is currently posted as vice president of Aeronautics Strategy and Business Development at Lockheed Martin, an American security and aerospace giant. The company on Tuesday confirmed that Lall is leaving the company.

"We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Dr Vivek Lall for representing Lockheed Martin and strengthening our commitment to international partners. We thank Vivek for his thought leadership and the many contributions he made to our team. We wish Vivek and his family all the best," a spokesperson of Lockheed Martin told PTI.

Known as the industry architect of US-India defence relationship because of his involvement in major defence deals between the two countries, Lall expressed his "utmost gratitude" to Lockheed Martin for the unique opportunity to lead their aeronautics strategy and business development activities in international markets, including India. "I thank them for understanding my decision to spend more time with my family," Lall told PTI.

"Lockheed Martin is truly shaping the future with world-leading advanced technologies and customer solutions. I firmly believe the F-21 is the best solution for India's national security, Make in India industry partnerships advancing indigenous manufacturing, and India's strategic relationship with the US," he said.

Lall, who was born in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, for over a decade has been instrumental in major US-India defence deals worth around USD 18 billion. The latest was the procurement of 24 MH-60R multi-role helicopters from Lockheed Martin for the Indian Navy. The USD 2.6 billion agreement was signed during President Donald Trump's visit to India in February.

In 2017, Lall was the Chief Executive of Strategic Development at General Atomics during which he played a key role in the path breaking agreement by the White House to release category-1 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to India, a non-NATO country.

The UAVs that can carry missiles fall under the category-1 classification. Lall in his capacity as vice-president and India country head for Boeing Defence Space and Security in late 2000 was also instrumental in several multi-billion bilateral defence deals.

Prominent among them were 10 C-17 strategic lift military transport aircraft worth USD 4 billion, P-8I anti-submarine warfare aircraft worth USD 3 billion, 28 apache helicopters and 15 chinooks worth USD 5 billion and 22 harpoon missiles worth USD 200 million.

Appointed to the US Federal Aviation Advisory Committee two years ago, Lall has overseen multiple campaigns as well as pan-India strategic industrial tie-ups. Lall had also served as the founding co-chair of the US-India Aviation Cooperation Programme launched in 2005.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vivek Lall Lockheed Martin Vivek Lall Lockheed Indian American defence
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp