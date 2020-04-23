STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian national with COVID-19 found dead in Singapore

The Indian High Commission here said it was awaiting details on the exact circumstances under which the Indian national died.

Published: 23rd April 2020 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Death

For representational purposes

By PTI

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old Indian national, who was a confirmed case of COVID-19, was found dead here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased, whose name was not revealed by the authorities, was found dead at the staircase landing at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital here and subsequently died of injuries, the police said.

Police said it did not suspect any foul play and are investigating the case.

The Indian High Commission here said it was awaiting details on the exact circumstances under which the Indian national died.

ALSO READ: Over 1,000 more foreign workers in Singapore test positive for COVID-19

"We await further information about the circumstances surrounding the death from the police after coroner's (inquiry) is complete," the embassy told PTI in an email.

According to the Singapore's health ministry, the man was a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The Ministry of Manpower said the deceased worked as a construction worker and lived in a factory-converted dormitory operated by his employer.

"It (the dorm) was last inspected on Apr 12, 2020. At the time, it housed nine workers (including the deceased), less than the approved capacity for factory-converted dormitories," said the ministry.

ALSO READ: Singapore reports a record 1,426 new coronavirus cases, total past 8,000

"The dormitory was found to be in an acceptable condition, including cleanliness and ventilation," it added.

Meanwhile, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Manpower Minister Josephine Teo spoke to workers at the dormitory where the deceased had lived.

The ministers visited and spoke to the man's roommates on Thursday afternoon to understand their concerns.

Singapore has so far recorded a total of 11,178 coronavirus infections with twelve deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Singapore Singapore Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp