STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Notorious coronavirus cruise ship leaves Australian port

Princess Cruises is a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation, which is incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in California.

Published: 23rd April 2020 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Cruise ship

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

CANBERRA: A cruise ship that is the subject of a criminal investigation after it became Australia's largest single source of coronavirus infections set off from Australian shores Thursday a month after it was ordered by police to leave.

The Ruby Princess has been linked to 19 deaths in Australia and two in the United States.

Australia has recorded 75 COVID-19 deaths.

A government inquiry is underway into why 2,700 passengers and crew were allowed to disembark in Sydney on March 19 before the results of swabs of sick passengers were known.

Many passengers flew from Sydney overseas.

Two died at home in the United States, including 64-year-old Los Angeles resident Chung Chen, whose family is suing Princess Cruises for more than USD 1 million for failing to alert passengers to the risk.

Princess Cruises is a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation, which is incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in California.

New South Wales state banned further cruise ship arrivals until new health protocols are agreed with the federal government.

The Ruby Princess delayed its departure from Port Kembla, south of Sydney, because of sickness among crew members, several of whom have died in Sydney hospitals.

It left the cargo port with a skeleton crew late in the afternoon nudged by two tug boats.

A large banner strung across its stern said: "Thank You Illawarra," referring to the coastal region around the port. Princess Cruises did not immediately disclose where the ship was heading.

Media have reported its destination is the Philippines.

On Thursday morning, 300 Filipino crew left the ship and were taken to Sydney to catch a charter flight to Manila.

They travelled from Port Kembla in 40 buses necessitated by social distancing rules.

One of the 550 crew members on board sent an email to Australian Broadcasting Corp.

saying she had no choice but remain with the ship.

"We have been given no option to leave we have to stay on board. Myself and my family are worried and scared of what will happen next," the email said. ABC did not identify the author.

Health authorities said everyone who remained on board had been cleared of the virus.

State police are investigating whether Ruby Princess' management downplayed potential COVID-19 cases before passengers disembarked.

Police ordered all foreign cruise ships to leave the state in late March, fearful that sick crews could overwhelm Sydney hospitals.

Ruby Princess refused for fear of a COVID-19 emergency in the open ocean.

The ship's doctor Ilse Von Watzdorf told the first day of a New South Wales government inquiry into the debacle on Wednesday that she was surprised health authorities had allowed passengers to leave in Sydney before the test results were known.

Von Watzdorf gave evidence to the inquiry by video-link from the ship where she has been in quarantine.

The ship had returned to Sydney after an 11-day cruise to New Zealand, which was regarded as a low-risk destination.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Australian port Australia coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp