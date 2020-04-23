STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Will take care of Indian migrants just as our own citizens, Singapore PM tells Modi

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Lee said he had a telephone discussion with Modi about the ongoing COVID-19 situation in Singapore and India.

Published: 23rd April 2020 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong before their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong before their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. | PTI

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Indian nationals working in Singapore will be taken care of just as other Singaporeans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Lee said he had a telephone discussion with Modi about the ongoing COVID-19 situation in Singapore and India.

During the call, Lee said he acknowledged the sacrifices migrant workers have made in order to work in Singapore.

"I assured him (Modi) that we will care for Indian migrant workers here, just as we care for Singaporeans. The migrant workers made personal sacrifices to come to work here.

They have made many contributions to Singapore, so we have a responsibility for them," said Lee.

"Appreciate PM Modi's affirmation of our efforts in looking after the migrant workers, and his assurance that they will not forget this," Lee added.

He thanked Modi for India's help in bringing back stranded Singaporeans from India.

Singapore flew out 699 of its citizens in early April after they were stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown in India.

After speaking with Lee, Modi said the strategic partnership between India and Singapore can contribute to stability and prosperity in the post-COVID world.

"Exchanged views on the COVID-19 pandemic with PM @leehsienloong, and thanked him for the support and care being extended to Indian citizens in Singapore," Modi tweeted.

The Singapore PM has called India's nationwide lockdown since late March "not a simple decision" in a huge country of 1.3 billion people.

India and Singapore are strategic partners with extensive economic ties, he said.

"We agreed to work together on the challenges posed by the pandemic, keep supply chains intact, and keep essential supplies flowing," said Lee in the post.

The two leaders also discussed the "extensive economic ties" Singapore and India share.

The High Commission of India in Singapore told The Straits Times that Prime Minister Modi called his Singapore counterpart as part of his ongoing engagement with various world leaders on coronavirus.

As of April 19, over 1,600 Indian nationals have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Singapore, according to The Straits Times report.

The Singapore Health Ministry has stopped releasing individual case details, including nationality, after Sunday last, reported the Singapore Daily.

Indians make up the second-largest group -- in terms of nationality -- of coronavirus patients in Singapore.

Bangladeshis are the largest national group with more than 2,900 patients. Singaporeans are third on the list with over 1,100 patients.

Singapore currently is in the middle of its circuit breaker exercise, which is a series of restriction to control the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a 46-year-old Indian national, who was detected with coronavirus, was found dead here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased, whose name was not revealed by the authorities, was found dead at the staircase landing at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Battling the second-wave of coronavirus infections, Singapore on Thursday reported 1,037 new COVID-19 cases, more than 1,000 of which are foreign workers, including Indian nationals, mostly working in labour-intensive industries and living in packed dormitories.

This is the fourth day in a row that Singapore has reported a daily increase of more than 1,000 cases.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo has noted with concern the number of foreign workers inflicted by the killer disease.

"I was deeply saddened by news that a worker passed away this morning," said Teo, referring to the Indian national found dead in Khoo Teck Hospital.

The Indian worker had worked with the same employer in Singapore since 2009.

"We have informed his family and are working with the Migrant Workers' Centre (an NGO working for foreign workers here) to support the family," said Teo in a Facebook post.

The Singapore Hindu Endowments Board will also undertake the funeral arrangements of the worker.

Earlier this afternoon, Law and Home Minister K Shanmugam and I visited the worker's roommates who are also his friends, she wrote in the post.

"His friends, who are also working with the same employer, were sad but calm.

They shared with us that they're satisfied with their work in Singapore, and that the employer has been taking good care of them," said Teo, referring to the late Indian national.

"I reassured them that their health and medical needs are our uppermost priority. If they fall sick, the government will make sure they are treated and help them recover.

"I was glad they knew all the right numbers to call, which had been provided by our officers," said Teo.

Teo reiterated Singapore's assurances to migrant workers, noting they are worried.

"We will look after you, your health and safety, your daily needs. You can approach our officers at any time for help.

Please stay strong so that you can be reunited with your families.

"We know this is a stressful time for all of you. You are not alone, and the Singapore government will take care of you," said Teo.

Teo along with Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam visited the dormitory of the deceased Indian worker and spoke to his colleagues.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indians singapore singapore pm India
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp