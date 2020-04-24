STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Coronavirus-recovered Prince Charles launches emergency COVID-19 fund for South Asia

The 71-year-old, who himself recovered from the coronavirus at the end of last month, praised Britain's Asian community for the 'vital role' it has been playing during the pandemic.

Published: 24th April 2020 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles (File | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Britain's Prince Charles on Friday launched a new COVID-19 emergency appeal fund for India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in his role as the Royal Founding Patron of the British Asian Trust, a diaspora-led development organisation for South Asia.

The 71-year-old heir to the British throne, who himself recovered from the coronavirus at the end of last month, praised Britain's Asian community for the 'vital role' it has been playing during the pandemic as he called for the diaspora to donate generously to help the most vulnerable in their countries of origin.

"In the United Kingdom, I know that the British Asian community is playing a vital role in response to this crisis.

"Whether in the NHS (National Health Service) or as key workers in other roles, or through the wonderful work done by volunteers and local initiatives in temples, mosques and gurdwaras to support all members of all communities," said the Prince of Wales, in a video message for the Trust.

"I wanted to lend my support to the launch of an emergency appeal to help those who are suffering most across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

"Today to play its part in responding to this pandemic, the British Asian Trust, in partnership with local organisations and governments, is ramping up its work to support the daily basic needs of the poorest and the most vulnerable," he said.

As he appealed for donations to the new fundraiser, the royal highlighted that across South Asia an estimated 40 million children are in need and over 400 million daily workers have seen their livelihoods disappear with no form of income and no savings.

"They and their families now face a fight for survival," he said.

The Trust, founded by Prince Charles in 2007 to fight poverty across South Asia, said that without the daily work they relied on, many in the region simply do not have any money to pay for food or medicine for their loved ones during this most unprecedented crisis.

"I started the British Asian Trust 13 years ago with the help of members of the British Asian community to support those in greatest need in South Asia.

"Over this time, the Trust has supported nearly 5 million people, with your generosity, the British Asian Trust will help those who have nowhere else to turn and offer hope to those who face the most desperate circumstances. With your help, we can make a difference," said Prince Charles.

The Trust has set up an online donation system on its website, inviting people to donate from as little as three pounds, either as a one-off donation or a monthly amount.

"We have shown great togetherness and commitment for our communities here in the UK. Now, more than ever, families back in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka need you," the Trust said in reference to the new fundraiser.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prince Charles coronavirus COVID 19 British Asian Trust
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp