STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: Iran says no longer at 'red' status, reports 96 new coronavirus deaths; toll at 5,806

Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the novel coronavirus fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours took Iran's overall death toll to 5,574.

Published: 24th April 2020 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

Grocery deliveryman Saeed Vatanparast, wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, speaks on his cellphone outside a store in Tehran

Grocery deliveryman Saeed Vatanparast, wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, speaks on his cellphone outside a store in Tehran. (File photo | AP)

By AFP

TEHRAN: Iran on Monday announced 96 deaths from the novel coronavirus, but said daily confirmed new infections fell below 1,000 for the first time in more than a month. The latest fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours brought the overall death toll to 5,806, said health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

Detected cases of infection rose by 991 to total 91,472 since the start of Iran's outbreak, the deadliest in the Middle East. In addition, Jahanpour said more than 700 people had died of poisoning in the month to April 19 after drinking alcohol in the mistaken belief it can kill the virus.

Although its sale and consumption is banned in the Islamic republic, local media have repeatedly reported fatal poisonings from contraband alcohol. Iran has struggled to contain the coronavirus since reporting its first cases on February 19 -- two deaths in the Shiite holy city of Qom.

At his briefing on Sunday, Jahanpour had announced 60 virus deaths, the lowest daily toll in the country since March 10. But the number of casualties is widely thought to be much higher than the official figures.

ALSO READ| Iran Guard commander threatens US Navy after Donald Trump's tweet

The government has allowed a phased reopening of shops and has lifted restrictions on movement within the country since April 11. Schools, universities, mosques, cinemas, stadiums and other public spaces remain closed across the country, where the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan began on Saturday.

The authorities have in recent days raised the possibility of reopening mosques in little-affected areas, although they have yet to elaborate on such plans. "We are examining the situation every four days. Reopening does not mean normalisation," Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said late Sunday, signalling the possibility that restrictive measures could be reimposed.

State television on Monday broadcast footage of a highway in Tehran full of traffic. Its journalists visited administrative offices where customers waited for service without respecting social distancing rules. The authorities were considering making it compulsory to wear masks on public transport, Harirchi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Iran coronavirus cases COVID 19 Coronavirus Iran Coronavirus death toll
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp