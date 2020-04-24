Over 253 healthcare workers infected with COVID-19 in Pakistan; tally surges past 11,000

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: At least 253 healthcare providers and medical workers have been infected with coronavirus in Pakistan so far, according to data issued by the National Emergency Operation Centre.

Based on the report which has data up until Wednesday, 124 doctors, 39 nurses and and 90 health workers have been infected by the virus in the country, Dawn news reported on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Ninety-two of these healthcare providers are in isolation, 125 are admitted in hospitals while 33 have recovered and have been discharged.

The first known COVID-19 fatality among the local medical community occurred in Gilgit Baltistan when a young doctor, Usama Riaz, succumbed to the disease last month.

Of the 253 cases, Punjab has reported 83 infections, Sindh 56, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 30, Balochistan 32, Islamabad 31, Pakistan occupied Kashmir four, and Gilgit Baltistan 17.

As of Friday, Pakistan recorded 11,155 cases, with 237 deaths, as per Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker.