Bangladesh educational institutions to remain closed till September: PM Sheikh Hasina

By IANS

DHAKA: All educational institutions in Bangladesh will remain closed till September in view of the COVID-19 outbreak across the country, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Monday.

Hasina made the announcement while holding a video-conference with administration officials from her official residence Ganobhaban in capital Dhaka, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We'll not reopen the educational institutions until the pandemic is basically under control though we'll open other sectors gradually," she said.

She said her government has attached the highest importance to saving lives of the people and ensuring their livelihood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total number of confirmed cases in Bangladesh currently stands at 5,416, while the death toll has increased to 145, according to government data.

Bangladesh reported its first cases of the virus on March 8 with the authorities testing 46,589 samples since then.