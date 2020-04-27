STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Julian Assange's extradition hearing postponed till November due to coronavirus crisis

Assange was taken to prison in April last year after being dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he had lived for years.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LONDON: The hearings on the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States have been postponed till November due to coronavirus pandemic with his defense arguing that it made the proceeding 'medically dangerous'.

Julian Assange's extradition case has been delayed again after his defense lawyers said the coronavirus outbreak made his trial "impossible" and "medically dangerous", RT reported.

The hearings were expected to start on May 18 to decide whether to extradite him to Sweden or the United States. The former holds sexual assault charges against him while the latter wants him for espionage and Assange may face up to 175 years in prison.

Announcing the postponement of the hearing, UK judge Vanessa Baraitser said that November 2 is the earliest beginning date for the three-week hearings

The proceedings have been fully suspended until May 4 so that Assange's legal team and the US representatives could agree on the schedule.

Since then, the WikiLeaks founder has been kept in detention as he waits for hearings on his extradition to the United States, which he has opposed. 

