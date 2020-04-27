Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat Gaurav Ahluwalia over 'ceasefire violations'

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday summoned a senior diplomat from the High Commission of India and registered its protest against the alleged ceasefire violations by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in which a woman was killed.

According to Pakistan Foreign Office, Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia and registered a "strong protest over the ceasefire violations" by the Indian troops in Jandrot and Khuiratta Sectors on Monday.

"Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" in Jandrot sector, a 36-year-old woman was killed, while a nine-year-old sustained serious injuries in Khuiratta Sector," Chaudhri said.

The Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons, the Foreign Office alleged.

It claimed that India has committed 882 ceasefire violations this year. Pakistan also urged India to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

India maintains that the UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the LoC. Earlier in the day, Indian officials in Srinagar said Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the LoC in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir by resorting to unprovoked firing.

The Pakistani troops targeted Indian positions by using both small and heavy firearms in Silikote, Churunda and Tilawari areas of Uri sector in Baramulla district, they said. There were no reports of any casualties so far, the officials said.