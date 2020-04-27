STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan's anti-graft body issues arrest warrant against Nawaz Sharif in land-related corruption case

The 70-year-old supremo of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, is currently in London for medical treatment.

Published: 27th April 2020 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Nawaz Sharif

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan's anti-graft body has issued an arrest warrant against embattled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a 34-year-old land related corruption case.

The 70-year-old supremo of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, is currently in London for medical treatment.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials, Sharif illegally leased the land to Jang Group editor-in-chief Mir Shakilur Rehman in 1986, when the three-time premier was the chief minister of Punjab province.

"The NAB has issued arrest warrants of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif in the land case involving Jang Group editor-in-chief Rehman.

Sharif was served notices and questionnaires in this case but no response came from him who is in London for his medical treatment," a NAB official told PTI on Sunday.

The three-time premier is facing multiple graft charges.

The official said the NAB would move the accountability court to declare Sharif a proclaimed offender over non-cooperation in the investigation.

On March 27, the NAB sent a questionnaire to Sharif and summoned him to the bureau office on March 31 to record his statement.

Again on March 15, NAB's Lahore office summoned Sharif to appear before the bureau on March 20, but no response came from him, Dawn reported.

Jang Group, also known as Geo Group, is a subsidiary of Dubai-based company Independent Media Corporation.

On March 12, the NAB arrested Rehman in the case. He is in the bureau's custody on physical remand till April 28.

Rehman, the editor-in-chief of Jang/Geo media group, was arrested on charges that he illegally acquired 54-Kanal (6.

75 acres) land on a prime location in Lahore at a throwaway price in 1986 during the tenure of then-chief minister of Punjab Sharif.

"Once Sharif is declared a proclaimed offender then we will pursue the process of his repatriation," the official said on Sunday.

"The decision to issue Sharif's arrest warrants has been taken on his non-cooperation with NAB in the 54-Kanal land in Lahore he had awarded illegally to Mir Shakil ur Rehman in 1986 when he was chief minister of Punjab," the official said.

Sharif left for London in November last for treatment after the Lahore High Court allowed him to go abroad on medical grounds for four weeks.

According to Sharif's physician Dr Adnan Khan, the top leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is suffering from complex multi-vessel coronary artery disease and substantial ischemic and threatened myocardium for which he is due to undergo surgery.

In a latest tweet, Khan said: "As a high-risk patient, former PM #NawazSharif's cardiac catheterization/coronary intervention was postponed to be rescheduled at a later date amidst COVID-19 pandemic, as public/private hospitals limited their admissions/procedures. Presently managed on aggressive medical therapy."

The Lahore High Court had, in October last year, granted bail to Sharif on medical grounds for four weeks, allowing the Punjab government to extend it further in the light of his medical reports.

The Islamabad High Court had also granted bail to Sharif in the Al Azizia Mills corruption case, in which the former prime minister was serving a seven-year jail term, clearing his way to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Sharif has given an undertaking to the Lahore High Court to return to Pakistan citing his record to face the process of law and justice within four weeks or as soon as he is declared fit to travel.

Sharif, who was diagnosed with an immune system disorder, has been advised by a PTI government's panel of doctors to go abroad for treatment.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nawaz Sharif arrest warrant Nawaz Sharif
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp