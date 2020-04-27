STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spain records 331 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Spaniards are now setting eyes on the next relaxation of the confinement, now entering its seventh week.

Published: 27th April 2020 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MADRID: Spain is recording 331 new deaths with coronavirus in the past 24 hours, up from Sunday's 288, while the political and social debate focuses on the way out of one of Europe's strictest lockdowns.

The total death toll stands on Monday over 23,500, while the number of infections is over 200,000 according to the latest count of the Health Ministry, which records only cases confirmed through lab tests.

With supervised children under 14 allowed to enjoy one hour out every day since Sunday, Spaniards are now setting eyes on the next relaxation of the confinement, now entering its seventh week.

From Friday on, people of all ages will be allowed to go on walks or practice sports outdoors, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has announced.

Details on this and other new measures are expected to be ironed out on Tuesday, when the Cabinet holds a weekly meeting.

Further loosening that could help activate the economy, such as the reopening of nonessential shops or restaurants, is still under discussion.

Health authorities are rolling out on Monday an 8-week survey among 36,000 Spanish households with a series of tests that should shed light on what's the share of the population that has overcome the COVID-19 illness.

