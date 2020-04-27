STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK records month's lowest daily COVID-19 toll at 413; total deaths reach 20,732

Experts felt that it was important that social distancing measures are adhered to despite a 'very definite trend' in the reduced hospitalisation numbers from the deadly virus.

Published: 27th April 2020 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

Two women ride bicycles past the Horse Guards Parade, during lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, in London

Two women ride bicycles past the Horse Guards Parade, during lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, in London. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Britain on Sunday reported its lowest daily rise in coronavirus deaths in nearly four weeks as the government resisted calls for an early easing of countrywide lockdown rules. The number of people who have died from the virus has risen by 413 to 20,732, officials said Sunday, the lowest reported daily increase in fatalities in all of April.

The last time the health department recorded a smaller increase was on March 31, at 381 deaths.  Despite the slowdown -- which came at a weekend when the toll has often been lower -- Environment Secretary George Eustice said now was not the time to relax strict social distancing rules. "There are encouraging signs of progress," he said at the daily Downing Street press briefing.

ALSO READ| British officials urge people to not ignore symptoms of conditions other than coronavirus

"But before we consider it safe to adjust any of the current system distancing measures, we must be satisfied that we have met the five tests set last week." These included making sure the British health service NHS was able to cope, and a "sustained and consistent" fall in the daily death rate.

The UK was initially placed into lockdown on March 23. This was extended on April 16 and a review is due on May 7.

Eustice echoed statements made by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab -- who has been deputising for Boris Johnson as the prime minister recovers from contracting the virus -- earlier on Sunday that the lockdown rules would "be with us for some time" and were the "new normal".

Raab told the BBC,"We do want to look at when it's safe, when it's responsible, at ways to allow more outside activities to take place but, again, we have got to have the evidence that it's a surefooted step and doesn't allow the coronavirus to get a grip back on the country."

There have been calls for the rules to be relaxed from within the ruling Conservative Party. The new opposition Labour party leader Keir Starmer meanwhile wrote to Johnson on Sunday asking for details on a potential lifting of restrictions.

He accused the government of "mistakes" at the beginning of the crisis and added: "The government cannot fall short in its preparations for what happens when the time is right for lockdown measures to be lifted."

Sunday's figures also showed another 4,463 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to almost 153,000.

ALSO READ| UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resume duties from April 27

Johnson returning

Raab told Sky News that Johnson would be back in his Downing Street office on Monday after recovering and was in "good spirits" and "raring to go". He has been recuperating at the British prime ministerial retreat, Chequers, outside London since his release from hospital on April 12.

Despite Sunday's lower death toll Britain remains one of the worst-hit countries in the world by the virus. The government has been under scrutiny, especially over shortages in personal protective equipment and a lack of widespread testing, particularly of frontline health and social care workers.

Influence row

Meanwhile a row continues over the role played by Johnson's chief advisor, Dominic Cummings, after it emerged he attended meetings of the main scientific group advising ministers on the coronavirus pandemic. 

Downing Street denied that Cummings and another advisor, Ben Warner, were members of what is supposed to be the politically independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) but said they attended so as to "understand better" the scientific debates concerning this emergency".

A former Conservative frontbencher, David Davis, tweeted: "We should publish the membership of SAGE: remove any non-scientist members".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UK coronavirus Coronavirus COVID19 UK COVID19 cases UK COVID tally
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp