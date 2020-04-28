COVID-19 lockdown: Indian to compile data with UAE to evacuate expats wishing to come back 

By IANS

ABU DHABI: Indian missions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will soon start compiling the data of expats wishing to fly home amid the coronavirus pandemic, a news report said.

The missions are currently awaiting more clarifications from New Delhi regarding the details that need to be collected and "some more issues" that need to be clarified, Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor told Gulf News on Monday.

He did not elaborate on the clarifications sought or the expected date of beginning the registration.

"We hope to start soon," the Ambassador added.

As reported by Gulf News, the missions on April 15 had denied seeking data of stranded Indians for repatriation citing no instruction from the Indian government in that direction.

Consul General of India Vipul had said at the time that the missions did not wish to create unnecessary confusion among the members of the community though they were noting the details of anyone who was contacting them on email or phone about their need to go back to India.

However, the new move comes close on the heels of the Indian Embassy in Qatar beginning the registration.

"We are collecting data about people requesting repatriation to India... At this stage, the purpose is only to compile information. No decision or details yet on resumption of flights to India," the Indian mission in Doha tweeted on Sunday night.

"As and when a decision is taken, the Embassy will make a clear announcement. Please note that the form has to be filled separately for each individual, even if they are members of a family," it added.