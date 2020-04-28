STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

New Development Bank to allocate USD 15 billion to BRICS nations to tackle COVID-19 pandemic

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said that the efforts taken byy BRICS countries are being undermined by sanctions imposed on countries and that the sanctions should be lifted.

Published: 28th April 2020 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

New Development Bank president KV Kamath

New Development Bank president KV Kamath

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: The New Development Bank will allocate up to USD 15 billion for loans to help the so-called BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - boost their economies amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russia's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"We believe that it should become a very good reinforcement for our countries' economies when they're coming out of the crisis stage and resume economic operations," Sergey Lavrov told reporters after a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers dedicated to the virus outbreak.

The pandemic has dealt a shock to the global economy, with governments all over the world taking measures to soften the blow.

ALSO READ| BRICS countries should 'do right thing' amid COVID-19 outbreak: China

The international community should unite to "ensure the most positive outcome of our efforts for our countries and our citizens," Lavrov said on Tuesday. He said these efforts are being undermined by sanctions imposed on countries and that the sanctions should be lifted.

"We support the plea of the UN Secretary General and the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights to, at least suspend, and at best lift, these unilateral sanctions, imposed in contravention of the UN," Lavrov said.

The US and EU sanctions, imposed in response to Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea and support for a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine, have limited Russia’s access to global financial markets and blocked transfers of Western technologies. Russia responded by banning imports of most Western agricultural products.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi echoed Lavrov's call for unity. In a statement released by the ministry, Wang said that the BRICS nations should "stand firm by multilateralism, by the UN-centered international system" and "champion the approach of consultation and cooperation".

ALSO READ| COVID-19: India extends USD 150 million foreign currency swap support to Maldives

"Through joint efforts, we will safeguard the legitimate rights and interests and space for development not just for ourselves but also for all other emerging market and developing countries," the minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
New Development Bank BRICS Russia BRICS meeting BRICS conference Coronavirus COVID19 NDB COVID fund
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp