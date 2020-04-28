STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan approves Rs 700 crore package for labourers as COVID-19 cases cross 14,000

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of Cabinet on Tuesday and will discuss the coronavirus situation.

Published: 28th April 2020 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 12:30 AM   |  A+A-

A vendor covers himself and his push cart from a sudden heavy rainfall, along the roadside in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, April 25, 2020.

A vendor covers himself and his push cart from a sudden heavy rainfall, along the roadside in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, April 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday approved a Rs 700 crore special relief package for labourers to help them face the economic fallout of the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 300 lives and infected more than 14,000 people in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a Cabinet meeting which discussed various issues, including the fight against the coronavirus.

Addressing the Cabinet, Khan tasked Special Assistant for Social Welfare Dr Sania Nishter and Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar to devise a comprehensive mechanism for providing relief to the workers.

The Cabinet approved a Rs 75 billion (700 crore) special relief package for labourers. It also approved an assistance package for the COVID-19 related healthcare workers. "Any healthcare worker, who dies while performing duties related to the COVID-19 shall be entitled to the same package as is applicable to the government servants in cases of security related deaths contained in Shuhada Package," according to a statement.

It said that the package will be applicable to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. The Prime Minister also approved "Green Stimulus" package on Tuesday as part of his government's efforts to extend green cover in Pakistan and to create job opportunities for the youth especially in the wake of COVID-19 crisis.

ALSO READ| Pakistan's Sindh province Governor tests positive for coronavirus

The package, as part of 10 billion Tree Tsunami project, aims to promote plantation, setting up nurseries, natural forests and promotion of honey, fruit and olive plantation in the country, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

Under this package, a "Green Nigehbaan" initiative would also be launched to provide job opportunities to initially 65,000 youth and daily wagers, making them part of the plantation campaign. The Prime Minister in his remarks said that addressing climate issues and enhancing green cover of the country were among the foremost priorities of his government.

"Green Stimulus Package, especially the Green Nigehbaan initiative will offer employment opportunities to the youth and will help in promoting the objectives of Clean & Green Pakistan," he said.

Khan said that it will enable daily wagers earn their living with dignity during recent situation arising out of COVID-19.

He also directed the Ministry of Climate Change to prepare a plan of action for engaging international community under Debt for Nature Swap programme to convert part of country's debt into grant for greater plantation and environment protection activities.

Advisor on Health Dr Zafar Mirza told the media that the rate of daily coronavirus deaths reported in Pakistan remained the same for the last two weeks, which was a good trend.

"We hope this (deaths) will start decreasing. We might have to extend the lockdown if people don't follow the social distancing measures," he said, adding that people should follow the government's guidelines.

Mirza also said the government had decided to prepare national guidelines regarding the use of personal protective equipment (PPE). The government is working on a national plan for the safety and protection of frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, which will be announced in a few days.

He said it was decided after talking with provincial health ministers and the Pakistan Medical Association that "we need to work together for the safety and protection of our health workers". Pakistan coronavirus cases crossed 14,000 mark on Tuesday as 751 more infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of National Health services reported that the death toll reached 312 as 11 more people died during this period, while 3,233 people have fully recovered. The total number of cases in Pakistan is 14,514.

Punjab has registered 5,730 patients, Sindh 5,291, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 1,984, Balochistan 853, Gilgit-Baltistan 330, Islamabad 261 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 65. So far, 157,223 tests have been done, including 6,417 during the last 24 hours.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat issued an advisory to all media houses in the capital, urging them to take steps for protection of their workers after ARY News channel closed down its office after seven of its employees were tested positive. "They (media workers) must be provided with appropriate protection gears. We have provided some support to the reporters but more is required," said Shafqat in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet approved a special support package for the journalists and journalistic bodies especially press clubs to help them during the pandemic and tasked the Minister for Information to finalise procedure for disbursement of the grant to the deserving journalists and journalistic bodies.

Also, during the meeting, Khan directed to ban export of all edible items consumed by common man in the wake of current situation. The decision will be reviewed after two weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Imran khan Pakistan coronavirus
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp