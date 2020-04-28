STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UN urges Bangladesh to take in 500 Rohingyas stranded at sea

The boats have been trying to reach the shores of Bangladesh from the international waters since early last week. But the Bangladesh Navy and Coast Guard denied them entry.

Published: 28th April 2020 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Rohingyas

File photo of Rohingyas (Photo|AP)

By ANI

GENEVA: The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has urged Bangladesh to "immediately allow" two boats with 500 Rohingya refugees onboard "to come ashore and receive necessary food, water and health care."

The human rights group said in a statement on Saturday the boats have been trying to reach the shores of Bangladesh from the international waters since early last week. But the Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Coast Guard are not allowing them into the country, Dhaka Tribune reported.

"I am writing to request your urgent assistance to ensure a safe haven is found in a timely manner for hundreds of refugees and migrants currently stranded at sea," High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet said in a letter to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: India gives Bangladesh one lakh anti-malarial tablets, 50,000 surgical gloves

"This is a human tragedy of terrible proportions. In a spirit of solidarity and at the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan, I appeal to you in the strongest terms to open your ports and allow the boats to land," read the April 24 letter, a copy of which was obtained by Dhaka Tribune.

The appeal was made after Momen said last Thursday that he would not allow any more Rohingyas into the country because "Bangladesh is always asked to take care of the responsibility of other countries."

He added that many Bangladeshis are returning home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, so "we have no room to shelter any foreign people or refugees."

His declaration last week raised alarm as it came only days after dozens of Rohingya died on a boat that waited at sea for two months before it could land.

The two new boats are believed to be in international waters hoping to get an opportunity to reach Malaysia.

The Malaysian navy turned back one boat last week and has increased patrols as it expects increased attempts to smuggle people into the country.

Nearly one million Rohingya, who fled atrocities in their native Myanmar in 2018, are living in refugee camps in Bangladesh.

In her letter, Bachelet further asked to ensure proper responses to refugees and migrants in distress at sea and avoid "dangerous interception practices and collective expulsions, including pushing back boats." 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rohingya Rohingya crisis Bangladesh United Nations
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp