Indian-origin man found dead following assault in alleyway in UK

A forensic post-mortem examination held at Fulham Mortuary in London on Monday gave the cause of Baljit Singh's death as compression to the neck.

By PTI

LONDON: Scotland Yard detectives have launched an appeal for witnesses after an Indian-origin man was found dead following an assault in an alleyway in west London.

Baljit Singh, 37, who lived in the Hayes area of London, was pronounced dead at the scene after the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service were called to Station Road on Saturday night.

Singh was formally identified by police on Wednesday after his next of kin were informed.

A forensic post-mortem examination held at Fulham Mortuary in London on Monday gave the cause of his death as compression to the neck.

Officers from the Met Police's Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) are investigating the case.

"Mr Singh was subjected to a vicious assault; the severity of which has caused him to lose his life. My officers are working through hours of CCTV footage and speaking with people in the area to establish what has happened and identify those responsible," said Detective Chief Inspector Helen Rance, who is leading the Met Police investigation.

"I would like to appeal directly to anyone who was in the vicinity of Station Road, Hayes, from around 2200hrs onwards on Saturday night who may have seen the victim in company with two individuals. Alternatively, if anyone is aware of the victim's movements earlier that day we would be keen to hear from them," Rance said.

The Met's Homicide team wants to trace two people Singh was in the company of just prior to his death.

It is believed a disagreement may have taken place during which the victim was assaulted.

Indian-origin man dead London hate crimes
