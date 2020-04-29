STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visits forward positions along LoC

The Pakistan army said that Gen Bajwa was briefed about the latest situation, ceasefire violations along the LoC and Pakistan Army's response.

Published: 29th April 2020 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 11:49 PM

Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa

Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday warned that India would always get "a befitting response" to ceasefire violations during a visit to the forward positions along the Line of Control.

In a statement, the army said that Gen Bajwa was briefed about the latest situation, ceasefire violations along the LoC and Pakistan Army's response. "Indian Army shall always get befitting response to ceasefire violations," Gen Bajwa said, adding that Pakistan Army shall protect territorial integrity of motherland at all costs.

General Bajwa appreciated operational preparedness and high morale of troops, lauding officers and men for continued vigilance and professionalism. He also appreciated the formation for strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

