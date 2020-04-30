STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Germany extends worldwide travel warning till June 14 as 1478 new cases; tally at 1.61 lakh

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says the warning, due to expire May 3, would be extended to June 14 because there has been no change to the danger posed by the pandemic.

A health department employee in protective clothing measures the body temperature of around 160 Romanian seasonal workers after landing at Hahn Airport in Hahn, Germany, Monday, April 13, 2020.

A health department employee in protective clothing measures the body temperature of around 160 Romanian seasonal workers after landing at Hahn Airport in Hahn, Germany, Monday, April 13, 2020. (Photo | AP)

BERLIN: Germany is extending its worldwide travel warning until mid-June, saying the coronavirus situation is too dire to change the guidance as the country confirmed 1478 new cases in last 24 hours with total tally reaching 161,539, with 6,467 deaths and 123,500 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says the warning, due to expire May 3, would be extended to June 14 because there has been no change to the danger posed by the pandemic.

Among other things, the official warning means that Germans who had booked vacations for the dates can get refunds, another likely blow to the European travel industry.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 227,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. 

