STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Israelis protest at court ahead of anti-Netanyahu petitions

They held banners that read The Supreme Court is ruining democracy and chanted the people are the sovereign.

Published: 30th April 2020 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Demonstrators wearing protective masks against the COVID-19 coronavirus, take part in a protest against the Israeli Supreme Court's intention to have a hearing on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is allowed to form a government, in front of the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on April 30, 2020.

Demonstrators wearing protective masks against the COVID-19 coronavirus, take part in a protest against the Israeli Supreme Court's intention to have a hearing on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is allowed to form a government, in front of the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on April 30, 2020. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

JERUSALEM: Dozens of protesters rallied outside Israel's Supreme Court on Thursday against petitions to disqualify Benjamin Netanyahu from serving as prime minister while facing criminal charges.

Around 100 people, many waving Israeli flags and maintaining mandatory social distancing, staged a demonstration against what they called court intervention in the democratic process.

They held banners that read The Supreme Court is ruining democracy and chanted the people are the sovereign.

On Sunday the court is scheduled to hear petitions from several nonprofit advocacy groups against a coalition government deal reached by Netanyahu and his main political opponent former army chief Benny Gantz.

The two reached a power-sharing agreement earlier this month after more than a year of political stalemate and three deadlocked national elections.

Under the deal, Netanyahu and Gantz agreed to share the premiership, with Netanyahu serving as prime minister the first 18 months and Gantz serving the next 18 months.

It also includes a clause to advance plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, including Israeli settlements, starting July 1.

The groups are asking the high court to ban any indicted politician, including Netanyahu, from being allowed to form a new government.

Netanyahu was charged earlier this year with bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

He has denied any wrongdoing and claims the indictments are part of a political witch hunt.

His trial is scheduled to begin next month.

If the court rules in favour of the petitioners, the Netanyahu-Gantz deal could unravel, plunging the country into a fourth election in just over a year.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Benjamin Netanyahu Israel
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp