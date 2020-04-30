STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Korea reports four coronavirus cases, lowest since February; tally at 10,765

Published: 30th April 2020 09:17 AM

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SOEUL: South Korea has reported four more cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the first time that its daily jump has marked below five in about two months.

The Koreas Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Thursday that the additional figures took the country's total to 10,765 with 247 deaths.

It says 9,059 of them have recovered and been released from quarantine.

It says the four new cases are all imported ones and that there were no newly reported cases of local infections.

Local media said it's the first time for South Korea to have no daily increase of local infections since February 15.

South Korea's caseload has been slowing in recent weeks after it recorded hundreds of new cases every day between late February and early March.

South Korea has subsequently relaxed some of its social distancing guidelines.

It expected to ease up on more restrictions in coming days if its caseload maintains a downward trend.

