Nepal's COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000-mark with 315 new cases

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal's coronavirus tally crossed over 20,000 as the country on Saturday reported 315 new cases.

According to Dr Jageshwar Gautam, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, the new cases were detected as 6,993 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests were conducted in various laboratories across the country in the past 24 hours.

The country's COVID-19 tally stands at 20,086.

So far, 14,492 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

There are currently 5,338 active COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at different health facilities across Nepal.