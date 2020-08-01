STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nepal's COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000-mark with 315 new cases

According to Dr Jageshwar Gautam, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, the new cases were detected as 6,993 Polymerase Chain Reaction tests were conducted throughout Nepal.

Published: 01st August 2020 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Nepal coronavirus

Nepalese youth perform a play as part of a protest demanding better COVID-19 management at Patan Durbar Square near Kathmandu. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal's coronavirus tally crossed over 20,000 as the country on Saturday reported 315 new cases.

According to Dr Jageshwar Gautam, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, the new cases were detected as 6,993 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests were conducted in various laboratories across the country in the past 24 hours.

The country's COVID-19 tally stands at 20,086.

So far, 14,492 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

There are currently 5,338 active COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at different health facilities across Nepal.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nepal Nepal coronavirus cases COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp