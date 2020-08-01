STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Temples in North America to hold virtual prayer to celebrate Ram Temple's foundation laying ceremony

The Hindu Mandir Executives' Conference (HMEC) and the Hindu Mandir Priests' Conference (HMPC) said that temples will join in offering seva (service) in the 'Lotus feet' of lord Rama.

Published: 01st August 2020 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

A model of Ram Mandir kept at Kar Sevakpuram in Ayodhya.

For representational purposes

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Hindu temples in North America will hold a virtual national prayer to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, religious groups have announced.

The Hindu Mandir Executives' Conference (HMEC) and the Hindu Mandir Priests' Conference (HMPC), in a statement on Friday, called for a virtual collective national prayer across America to rejoice the upcoming "Shree Ram Mandir Poojan" at Ayodhya.

The statement said that on the auspicious occasion, the temples across the US, Canada and Caribbean Islands will join in offering seva (service) in the "Lotus feet" of Lord Rama on the eve of the Ram Mandir reconstruction poojan (prayer).

ALSO READ| Ram temple in Ayodhya will be symbol of cultural nationalism: RSS leader

"For a joyful global Hindu community, the historic ceremony on August 5, 2020, marks the ushering of a new era. We should cherish and celebrate this day as a festival now, and forever in the future," said Pandit Krishna Kumar Pandey, founder, president and Acharya of the Shiv Durga Temple in Bay Area, California.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America said it is organising prayers to mark the August 5 ceremony in Ayodhya, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone of the temple. A collective chanting by priests in North America will be held, followed by a devotional song by playback singers Anup Jalota and Sanjeevani Bhelande.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hindu Mandir Executives Conference Ayodhya temple America Hindu temples Ram Mandir
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp