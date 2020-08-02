STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bangladesh records 886 new COVID-19 cases; conducts lowest tests in 14 weeks

The death toll also rose to 3,154 on Sunday with 22 more people succumbing to the deadly disease in the past 24 hours.

A health worker from an aid organization walks wearing a hazmat suit at the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh recorded 886 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its lowest daily increase in 85 days, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 240,746, health officials said on Sunday.

The officials attribute the decrease in the coronavirus cases to the lowest number of tests conducted overnight in the last 14 weeks due to the Eid al-Adha celebrations.

Prof Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services, in her daily virtual health bulletin said 3,213 samples were collected from suspected COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours.

With 886 of the tests coming back positive, the detection rate of new patients in the last 24 hours stood at only 24. 05 per cent, she said.

Earlier on April 26, the lowest 3,476 tests were conducted in a 24-hour span. Till date, 1,189,295 tests have been conducted in the country.

The detection of 886 new patients pushed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 240,746, Sultana said.

So far, 136,839 patients  56. 84 per cent of all infected  have fully recovered across the country, Sultana said.

