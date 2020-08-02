STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singapore police arrests chief priest of Sri Mariamman Temple over 'breach of trust'

The temple, which did not mention the name of the chief priest, said that during an audit, it was discovered that the gold ornaments were missing.

SINGAPORE: The chief priest of Singapore's oldest Hindu temple was arrested on charges of "criminal breach of trust", according to police. The Sri Mariamman Temple had lodged a police complaint after finding out that some gold ornaments, which were in the custody of the priest, had gone missing, the temple said in a statement on Saturday.

According to Channel News Asia, the temple said that during an audit, it was discovered that the gold ornaments were missing. The temple did not mention the name of the chief priest in its statement.

"Gold ornaments, which are frequently used for prayers, are kept under the custody of the chief priest in the inner sanctum of the temple. Regular audits are done to ensure that the gold ornaments are physically accounted for," it said.

The temple said that the priest was questioned and he later returned all the missing items. No other person was involved in the incident, according to the Sri Mariamman Temple committee. Police confirmed that a report was lodged and addied that a 36-year-old man was arrested for criminal breach of trust as a servant.

The temple said that the chief priest is currently on bail. "The temple committee had kept the Hindu Endowments Board informed of this matter from the time the loss was discovered and is working closely to have closure on this matter," it said. Police said investigations are ongoing.

