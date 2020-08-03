STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan foreign and defence ministers visit LoC to 'express solidarity with Kashmiris'

Published: 03rd August 2020 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan ministers

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, center, Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, right, walk with a senior army officer during their visit to forward area post on Monday. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Monday visited the Line of Control (LoC) where they were briefed by the Army about the latest situation, according to officials.

The two ministers, accompanied by the Prime Minister's Special Assistant on National Security Moeed Yusuf, visited the Chiri Kot Sector.

In a video message released before his LoC visit, Qureshi said he was visiting the LoC along with the Defence Minister to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The two ministers visited the Chiri Kot Sector where they were briefed by the Army about the latest situation of the LoC, officials said.

India has firmly told Pakistan that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and shall continue to be an integral part of India.

Issues related to Jammu and Kashmir are an internal matter of India, the Ministry of External Affairs has reiterated.

Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 last year and bifurcating it into two union territories.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution was its internal matter.

It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

