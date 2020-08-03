STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka makes face masks mandatory in Parliament

Newly-elected parliamentarians are discouraged from shaking hands, hugging, or greeting each other in a manner in which they come into physical contact, and they should adopt other forms of greeting.

Published: 03rd August 2020 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, right, greets his supporters during an election rally in Colombo

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, right, greets his supporters during an election rally in Colombo. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

COLOMBO: In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, Sri Lanka's health authorities said on Monday that face masks will be mandatory in the new Parliament following Wednesday's general elections.

A 21-page operation guideline report was handed over by Director General of Health Services Anil Jasinghe to Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake, which includes many of the general health regulations pertaining to COVID-19.

According to the guidelines in the report, newly-elected parliamentarians will be required to wear face masks.

They are discouraged from shaking hands, hugging, or greeting each other in a manner in which they come into physical contact, and they should adopt other forms of greeting instead.

MPs will also be encouraged to sit in the designated seat and maintain social distancing when they interact inside Parliament premises. sanitizers will be kept at every entrance in the chamber, and legislators and officials will be required to wash their hands before entering.

ALSO READ: Lanka's Mahinda Rajapaksa banks on Opposition divide for resounding victory

Temperature checks will be carried out at the entrance of the building.

Local media quoting parliamentary officials said that on the first sitting day of the new parliament, all 225 legislators will be required to attend, as the election of a new Speaker and the swearing-in of the newly-elected MPs will take place.

Thereafter, Parliament will discuss if it is feasible to move towards virtual meetings except on days when a vote is due, the officials said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sri Lanka general elections face masks COVID-19
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp