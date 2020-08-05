STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 14 dead, 11 missing in South Korea floods

Around 1,300 houses have been submerged or buried, while damage was also reported at 705 warehouses and cattle sheds.

Published: 05th August 2020 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

south korea floods

A general view shows flooding over a submerged park beside the Han river Seoul. (Photo| AP)

By ANI

SEOUL: At least 15 people died and nearly a dozen others went missing in flash floods caused by heavy rains in South Korea, the country's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure confirmed on Wednesday.

The damage has been reported at 4,281 private and public facilities across the country, reported Yonhap news agency.

More than 930 roads and bridges have also suffered damages from the heavy rain with 277 landslides.

The South Korean government has mobilised more than 45,000 rescue and volunteer workers as well as nearly 5,800 pieces of heavy equipment, such as excavators and water pumps.

Around 55 per cent of damaged facilities have been temporarily restored. However, 37 roads, including Jamsu Bridge, which connects the southern and northern parts of the Han River in Seoul, remained closed, Yonhap reported.

Apart from 13 deaths, 13 people are also reported as missing, as per the officials.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun had also ordered the Ministry of Interior and Safety to review a proposal to declare Gyeonggi and Chungcheong provinces as special disaster zones.

