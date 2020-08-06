STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Canadian pastor guilty of defying Myanmar's coronavirus law

Myanmar-born David Lah was charged with flouting a ban on large gatherings by holding a religious meeting in Yangon on April 7.

Published: 06th August 2020 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Canadian pastor David Lah, rear, is escorted by police to a township court for a hearing

Canadian pastor David Lah, rear, is escorted by police to a township court for a hearing (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

YANGON: A court in Myanmar on Thursday sentenced the Canadian pastor of an evangelical church to three months imprisonment after finding him guilty of violating a law intended to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Myanmar-born David Lah was charged with flouting a ban on large gatherings by holding a religious meeting in Yangon on April 7.

Lah's lawyer, Aung Kyi Win, said the court had found his client guilty of violating an article in the Natural Disaster Management Law because he failed to comply with a directive against gatherings.

The judge credited Lah with time served since he was jailed in May, so it appears he may be released within a couple of weeks.

A Myanmar colleague of Lah, Wai Tun, received the same sentence.

Evidence of Lah’s actions came from video of the event that was posted on social media accounts controlled by him. Videos showed him appearing to violate the ban, which took effect in mid-March, on other occasions as well.

The Toronto-based Lah had pleaded not guilty last month but has not commented publicly on his case.

About 50 of Lah's supporters showed up at court Thursday to lend their support. Those standing at the courthouse entrance unfurled umbrellas in an effort to thwart the media from taking photos of him.

Lah made his first court appearance in May after being released from quarantine that followed a hospital stay because he had contracted COVID-19. More than 20 of his followers reportedly also tested positive for the coronavirus.

In addition to gatherings, Lah ignited public outrage for his statements in the online videos of his sermons. One video showed him claiming that Christians were immune from contracting the coronavirus.

“I can guarantee if your church is walking the true path, and you have the whole of Christ in your heart, you will not get the disease,” he said in one such remark.

Another clip that drew scorn in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar had him saying that the teachings of Buddhist monks are responsible for making people “sinful.”

He was also criticized for making derogatory comments about the LGBTQ community and Islam in other video clips.

The backlash against Lah extended to the country’s Christian community, who make up about 6% of the population, after a photo was circulated online of the country’s Christian vice president, Henry Van Thio, at a meeting with Lah in early

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Canadian pastor Myanmar coronavirus law
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp