Facebook disrupts deceptive pro-Trump campaign from Romania

The activity originated in Romania and focused on the US, Gleicher said in announcing a series of actions against fake or deceptive accounts on the platform.

Facebook’s SDK caused similar crashes in May.

Facebook logo ( Photo | AP )

By AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook on Thursday said it disrupted a deceptive campaign out of Romania pretending to be Americans supporting US President Donald Trump ahead of the coming election.

The leading online social network removed 35 Facebook accounts, three pages, and 88 Instagram accounts as part of an ongoing fight against "coordinated inauthentic behavior," according to security policy head Nathaniel Gleicher.

"The people behind this network used fake accounts to pose as Americans, amplify and comment on their own content, and manage pages including some posing as President Trump fan pages," Gleicher said.

The network posted about the upcoming presidential election; the Trump campaign, conservative ideology, Christian beliefs, and Qanon, according to Facebook.

