STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Facebook, Twitter take down Donald Trump's video claiming children immune to COVID-19

"This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from Covid-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation," Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone said

Published: 06th August 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Tech giant Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday took quick action against US President Donald Trump for posts by him and his official campaign accounts in which he claimed that children are "almost immune" to Covid-19.

"This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from Covid-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation," Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone said on Wednesday as quoted by CNN. The social media giant had removed a clip of from an interview he gave to Fox News.

Similarly, Twitter too said it had frozen the @TeamTrump account because it posted the same interview excerpt, which President Trump's account shared. A Twitter spokesperson said that the account will be frozen till the time that the tweet was removed.

Courtney Parella, a spokesperson for Trump's campaign said that Trump "was stating a fact that children are less susceptible to the coronavirus".

According to CNN, she further alleged that social media companies of having bias against the president further calling them "not the arbiters of truth".

According to the Washington Post in the removed video, President Trump can be heard in a phone interview saying schools should open. He goes on to say, "If you look at children, children are almost -- and I would almost say definitely -- but almost immune from this disease," and that they have stronger immune systems.

Earlier in June, Facebook removed ads run by the Trump campaign for using a Nazi symbol.

More than 240,000 children in the United States have been recorded with Covid-19, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump Twitter Facebook Trump video taken down coronavirus false claims COVID 19
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp