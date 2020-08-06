STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Homemade bombs damage ATM at New Zealand mall

The attempt failed after only one of the bombs exploded and a second partially detonated before the suspects ran away, according to police. The ATM was only slightly damaged and no cash was stolen.

Published: 06th August 2020 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Police search outside the Chartwell Shopping Centre in Hamilton, New Zealand

Police search outside the Chartwell Shopping Centre in Hamilton, New Zealand (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WELLINGTON:  New Zealand police say two criminals tried to blast open a shopping mall ATM early Thursday using seven homemade pipe bombs.

The attempt failed after only one of the bombs exploded and a second partially detonated before the suspects ran away, according to police. The ATM was only slightly damaged and no cash was stolen.

But the incident, rare in the South Pacific nation of 5 million, left many people feeling rattled.

“This is incredibly dangerous behavior,” police inspector Andrea McBeth said.

She said police were making it a priority to find the people responsible and hold them to account.

McBeth said security footage indicated the suspects walked up to the ATM at the Chartwell Shopping Centre in Hamilton just after 2:30 a.m. with two packages containing the bombs and tried to detonate them simultaneously.

She said each of the bombs was about 30 centimeters (1 foot) long and they weren't particularly sophisticated or powerful.

Authorities temporarily closed the mall and some nearby streets while they searched the area to make sure it was safe. A military bomb disposal team was called to the site and disposed of the five unexploded bombs.

The ATM stands at an exterior wall of the shopping center at an ANZ bank branch.

Yolanda Julius, who lives across from the mall, told news agency RNZ that a loud bang woke up her and her husband and she saw two people wearing black clothes running across the mall’s parking lot. She said their faces were covered.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
New Zealand mall ATM blast Homemade bomb
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp