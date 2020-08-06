STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sindhi Foundation to protest against 'enforced' disappearances by Pakistan on August 14

The Sindhi Foundation has appealed to all Sindhis, Baloch, Pashtuns, people of Gilgit-Baltistan and other human rights organisations to join the protest at 5 pm (EST) on August 14.

Published: 06th August 2020 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Thousands of people are sharing on social media 'where is' videos with the names of victims of enforced disappearances on social media. (File Photo)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: A US-based Sindhi organisation will hold a protest outside the Pakistani ambassador's house here against enforced disappearances of Sindhi community members on August 14, the independence day of Pakistan.

In 2017, the Sindhi Foundation started the "where is" campaign when Punhal Sario, Convener of Voice of Missing Persons Sindh, was abducted. The initiative has now turned into a movement and people from all walks of lives including US representatives have participated in the movement.

Thousands of people are sharing on social media "where is" videos with the names of victims of enforced disappearances on social media.

During a protest against enforced disappearances on August 1, outside Pakistani ambassador's house here, Munawar Laghari, Executive Director of Sindhi Foundation said, "I want to tell the people in Sindh who are being tortured, suffering and fighting for their basic human rights, that 'you're not alone, I am with you.' I also want to tell the families of the victims of enforced disappearances, that we are not weak, we are very strong and if we all stand united for Sindh, we will get all our people freed."

Enforced disappearances of hundreds of Sindhis have been a cause of concern for the Sindhi community. While interacting with the media recently, some of the victims' families narrated how they were brutally thrashed before their respective members were forcibly being taken away.

Frequent protests are being held in different cities and towns of Sindh province to highlight the atrocities committed by the security agencies in the knowledge of the federal government. 

