Singapore reports 908 COVID-19 infections, highest daily figure since May

The MOH attributed Wednesday's high number of cases to the ongoing clearance of foreign workers living in dormitories.

A health worker takes a nasal swab test sample from an essential worker to detect the COVID-19 novel coronavirus before the workers return to work in Singapore on June 10, 2020.

A health worker takes a nasal swab test sample from an essential worker to detect the COVID-19 novel coronavirus before the workers return to work in Singapore on June 10, 2020. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Wednesday reported 908 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily figure recorded since May, with the Ministry of Health (MOH) attributing the high number of infections to the ongoing clearance of dormitories housing foreign workers.

The new cases raised the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 54,254, the MOH said.

There were four new cases in the community. Four of the imported cases have been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

"The vast majority (of the new cases) are dormitory residents who were tested during their isolation/quarantine period, even though they are asymptomatic," the MOH said.

"They are among the final batch of workers being cleared and they come from dormitories with a relatively high prevalence of COVID-19," it said.

"Hence we expect the daily case counts to be high for the coming days, before tapering down as the inter-agency task force completes the dormitory clearance," the Channel News Asia quoted the ministry as saying.

The ministry added it is "on track" to clear all dormitories by Friday, "except for a few standalone blocks in the dormitories that serve as quarantine facilities".

Till now, 47,454 people have fully recovered from the infection.

