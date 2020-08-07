Three India-returnees test positive for COVID-19 in Singapore

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Three people, who returned from India, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore, the Ministry of Health said, as the country's coronavirus count rose to 54,797.

Among the four imported cases reported on Thursday, three had returned from India on July 25, said the ministry.

They include two work pass holders and one on a dependant's pass.

The fourth one is a Singaporean who had returned from Kazakhstan on July 25.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES

All of them were placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, it said.

Singapore on Friday reported 242 new COVID-19 cases, including six imported infections, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 54,797.

With 263 cases discharged on Thursday, 48,031 patients have fully recovered from the disease, the ministry said.

ALSO WATCH: