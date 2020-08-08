Britain makes face masks 'a must' at most indoor places to contain COVID-19 cases

By Associated Press

LONDON: People in Britain must wear masks in most indoor settings starting Saturday as the country tries to squash a rise in coronavirus infections that has followed the easing of lockdown measures.

England and Scotland now require face-coverings in most indoor spaces, including places of worship, museums, cinemas, banks and libraries.

They were already mandatory in shops and on public transit.

A swath of northern England has been put under tougher restrictions that bar households from mixing, after a surge in infections that authorities blame partly on people meeting up in homes and pubs.

Britain's official coronavirus death toll stands at more than 46,500, the highest in Europe.

The Office for National Statistics says the number of people testing positive for the virus has risen since the end of June 'just after the country began to ease its lockdown' but may have leveled off.

It estimated there were 3,700 new infections a day in the community in England in the week to August 2, down from 4,200 a day the week before.

ALSO WATCH: