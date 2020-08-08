Nepal Communist Party leader Prachanda's security guards test COVID-19 positive

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Six of the security personnel stationed at the residence of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a media report.

The PCR tests of the guards were carried out at Maharajgunj-based Nepal Police Hospital, The Himalayan Times reported.

According to Dahal's secretariat, the infected persons are the team of police personnel stationed at the entrance of the residence.

Security personnel who move around with the former prime minister have, however, tested negative, the report said.

There has been a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The country has so far reported 22,592 coronavirus cases with 73 deaths.

