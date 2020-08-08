STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Our prayers with people of Kerala': World leaders offer condolences to families of plane crash victims

Leaders of Sri Lanka, Pakistan and the Maldives have expressed sadness over the tragic crash in what is being called the worst plane tragedy seen in Kerala.

Published: 08th August 2020 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 03:09 PM

By Online Desk

While Kerala was battling with the news of the landslide that claimed dozens of lives in the district of Munnar, the tragic crash of the Air India Express flight on Friday, which killed over 18 peopel, has shocked many.

The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 onboard overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport on Friday night while landing in heavy rain and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two parts.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said he was shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic plane crash at Kozhikode.

"May Allah give strength to the bereaved families in their difficult hour," Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted.

The Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid also conveyed their condolences.

"Deeply saddened by the news of the tragic accident of Air India Express Aircraft at Kozhikode, Kerala...May the injured recover quickly. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families," Shahid tweeted.

There were 184 passengers including 10 infants, two pilots and four cabin crew onboard the aircraft.

Meanwhile, the Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that 'the people of Kerala come together to fight it..' while congratuating the people of Malappuram and Kozhikode who came out to help soon after the crash.

(Inputs from PTI)

