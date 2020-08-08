'Our prayers with people of Kerala': World leaders offer condolences to families of plane crash victims

By Online Desk

While Kerala was battling with the news of the landslide that claimed dozens of lives in the district of Munnar, the tragic crash of the Air India Express flight on Friday, which killed over 18 peopel, has shocked many.

Leaders of Sri Lanka, Pakistan and the Maldives have expressed sadness over the tragic crash in what is being called the worst plane tragedy seen in Kerala.

The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 onboard overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport on Friday night while landing in heavy rain and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two parts.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said he was shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic plane crash at Kozhikode.

I'm shocked & saddened to hear about the tragic plane crash at Kozhikode, Kerala. On behalf of the Gov. & People of #SriLanka, I express my deepest condolences to bereaved families & wish the injured a speedy recovery. Our prayers are w/the people of India at this hour of grief. — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) August 8, 2020

"May Allah give strength to the bereaved families in their difficult hour," Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted.

Saddened to learn of the Air India plane crash in Kerala state leading to loss of innocent lives. May Allah give strength to the bereaved families in their difficult hour. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 7, 2020

The Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid also conveyed their condolences.

Extremely saddened to hear of the Air India Express plane crash in Kerala on Friday evening. I offer my condolences to the families of those affected by this tragedy, and prayers for the ongoing recovery effort. — Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) August 8, 2020

"Deeply saddened by the news of the tragic accident of Air India Express Aircraft at Kozhikode, Kerala...May the injured recover quickly. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families," Shahid tweeted.



There were 184 passengers including 10 infants, two pilots and four cabin crew onboard the aircraft.



Meanwhile, the Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that 'the people of Kerala come together to fight it..' while congratuating the people of Malappuram and Kozhikode who came out to help soon after the crash.

Yesterday, the fast response of local people and officials made all the difference. They braved bad weather and COVID fears to rescue their fellow beings. The long queues of people who wanted to donate blood was just one example. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) August 8, 2020

