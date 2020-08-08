STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan's COVID-19 caseload reaches 2,83,487; death toll at 6,068

Fourteen patients died in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 6,068, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

Published: 08th August 2020 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

An employee cleans a booth at a testing and screening facility for the new coronavirus, in a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, July 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's coronavirus cases have reached 283,487 with 842 new cases in the last 24 hours while the death toll has climbed to 6,068, the health ministry said on Saturday.

As many as 259,604 people have recovered across the country.

However, some 801 patients are still in critical condition.

So far, Sindh province reported 123,246 cases, Punjab 94,223, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 34,539, Islamabad 15,214, Balochistan 11,835, Gilgit-Baltistan 2,301 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,129 cases.

Another 24,366 tests were conducted in the country during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total tests carried out so far to 2,103,699, the ministry added.

