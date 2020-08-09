STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Early-stage coronavirus vaccine trial begins in Singapore

Called Lunar-Cov19, the vaccine is developed by Duke-NUS Medical School and United States pharmaceutical company Arcturus Therapeutics.

vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: The early-stage clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine has started in Singapore, with the first vaccinations expected to be given to volunteers next week, a media report has said, as the country's coronavirus tally crossed over 55,000 on Sunday.

Called Lunar-Cov19, the vaccine is developed by Duke-NUS Medical School and United States pharmaceutical company Arcturus Therapeutics, The Straits Times reported.

Clinicians and researchers are now screening those who have stepped forward to ensure they are suitable for the trial, which is expected to last until October.

The SingHealth Investigational Medicine Unit is administering the trial for the vaccine.

Associate Professor Jenny Low, deputy clinical and scientific director at the SingHealth unit, told The Straits Times on Saturday that more than 250 volunteers have stepped forward for the trial.

Around 100 people will take part in the trial.

The volunteers are in their 20s to 50s.

"As the trial is open to volunteers from 21 to 80 years old, we continue to be on the lookout for more participants, especially those in the older age group," she said.

Meanwhile, Singapore on Sunday reported 175 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's tally to 55,104.

 

clinical trial COVID-19 vaccine Singapore Lunar-Cov19
