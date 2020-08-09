STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Teen dead, multiple people injured in mass shooting in Washington D.C.

At 12:20 AM, multiple gunshots were fired at a social gathering in 3300 block of Dubois Place south east, injuring up to 20 people. 

Published: 09th August 2020 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

gun

For representational purposes

By Online Desk

A 17-year-old died and 19 others were injured in a mass shooting that occurred early Sunday in Washington DC, the DC police department informed. 

At 12:20 AM, multiple gunshots were fired in a social gathering at 3300 block of Dubois Place south east, injuring up to 20 people. 

17-year-old Christopher Brown succumbed to his injuries in the hospital while another victim, an off-duty police officer, is in very serious condition.

She is a 1st District Police Officer with the Metropolitan Police Department who, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said, "is struggling for her life in the local hospital." 

He added that the gunshot wounds of the rest of the victims are not life-threatening. 

The official said that some kind of social gathering with food and music took place, during which multiple shots were fired injuring 19 people and killing one. It was informed by the police officer that no permit was issued for the gathering that took place during a time when there are COVID restrictions.

According to the CDC, the US has recorded nearly 5 million COVID-19 cases, and more than 160,000 deaths as of August 8. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US Mass Shooting US COVID 19 Mass shooting washington DC
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp