Teen dead, multiple people injured in mass shooting in Washington D.C.

By Online Desk

A 17-year-old died and 19 others were injured in a mass shooting that occurred early Sunday in Washington DC, the DC police department informed.

At 12:20 AM, multiple gunshots were fired in a social gathering at 3300 block of Dubois Place south east, injuring up to 20 people.

17-year-old Christopher Brown succumbed to his injuries in the hospital while another victim, an off-duty police officer, is in very serious condition.

She is a 1st District Police Officer with the Metropolitan Police Department who, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said, "is struggling for her life in the local hospital."

8.9.20 Chief Newsham provides an update on shooting that occurred in the 3300 block of Dubois Place, SE pic.twitter.com/T2RWNNEHEi — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 9, 2020

He added that the gunshot wounds of the rest of the victims are not life-threatening.

The official said that some kind of social gathering with food and music took place, during which multiple shots were fired injuring 19 people and killing one. It was informed by the police officer that no permit was issued for the gathering that took place during a time when there are COVID restrictions.

According to the CDC, the US has recorded nearly 5 million COVID-19 cases, and more than 160,000 deaths as of August 8.