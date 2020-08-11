STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19 lockdown impact: UK employment falls by biggest quarterly amount since 2009

That quarterly decline, which took the total number of people in employment to 32.92 million, is the biggest since the deep recession in 2009 in the wake of the global financial crisis.

Published: 11th August 2020 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Union Jack, UK flag

For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: The number of people in employment in the UK fell by 220,000 in the three months after the country was put into lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, official figures showed Tuesday.

That quarterly decline, which took the total number of people in employment to 32.92 million, is the biggest since the deep recession in 2009 in the wake of the global financial crisis.

The statistics agency also said that the number of people on payroll in the UK fell by a further 81,000 in July, taking the total decline since the start of the pandemic in March to 730,000.

The update continues recent trends, with falls in employment accompanied by significantly reduced hours of work.

The falls in employment are greatest among the youngest and oldest workers, along with those in lower-skilled jobs.

While the number of people on payroll has fallen to 28.27 million since the start of the pandemic, the country's official unemployment rate is not rising, holding steady in June at 3.9 per cent.

To be counted among the unemployed, workers need to be actively looking for a new job, which many have decided not to do yet.

Britain has been partly spared the sharp rises in unemployment seen in the United States, for example, because of the government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which pays the majority of the salaries of workers who have not been fired.

Some 1.2 million employers have taken advantage of the programme to furlough 9.6 million people at a cost to the government of 33.8 billion pounds (USD 44 billion).

Though these workers have not been working over the past few months, they are not counted as unemployed.

But the government is phasing the programme out and will bring it to an end in October, arguing that it gives "false hope" to furloughed workers while at the same time limiting their prospects of getting new jobs as their skills fade.

Instead, the government is pinning its hopes on the reopening of the economy and that there is no second coronavirus spike.

"A wide range of indicators suggest that job losses will crystallize from August, when employers must start to cover some of the costs of furloughed staff," said Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

He noted that surveys of employment intentions are "at least as weak" as they were at the worst point of the global financial crisis in 2008-9.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UK employment UK unemployment rate
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp