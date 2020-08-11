STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Donald Trump says children unlikely to catch coronavirus

Trump and other administration officials are aggressively pushing for a resumption of in-person classes and argue children are at an extremely low risk of being infected.

Published: 11th August 2020 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has doubled down on his assertion that children are "essentially immune" from COVID-19, despite a new report which said nearly 100,000 kids tested were infected with the virus by the end of July.

On Monday, the new report from the American Academy of Paediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association found that 97,078 new child cases were reported from July 16 to 30, a 40 per cent increase, reports Xinhua news agency.

While children represented only 8.8 per cent of all cases in states reporting cases by age, over 338,000 kids have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

But despite these figures, Trump while addressing the media in the White House also on Monday said that "there may be a case, a tiny, a tiny fraction of death, tiny fraction, and they get better very quickly", The Hill news website reported.

"I think schools have to open. We want to get our economy going," he said.

Trump and other administration officials are aggressively pushing for a resumption of in-person classes and argue children are at an extremely low risk of being infected.

"I think for the most part, (kids) don't get very sick, they don't catch it very easily, and they don't transfer it to other people, or certainly not very easily," the President added.

ALSO READ | Russia has developed 'first' coronavirus vaccine: Vladimir Putin

The increase in the number of infected children comes as the overall number of infections has climbed steeply in the months since states began reopening businesses.

As of Tuesday, the US accounted for the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world at 5,094,338 and 163,462, respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump COVID-19 coronavirus
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp