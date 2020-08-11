Virtual cultural, musical events to mark India's 74th Independence Day in US

By PTI

NEW YORK: Several cultural and musical events will be held virtually to commemorate India's 74th Independence Day later this week.

Jaipur Foot USA said it is organising a 'Virtual Kavi Sammelan' on August 15.

Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan will be the Chief Guest at the event, which will be presided over by Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs P P Chaudhary, the organisation said.

The event will feature popular poets Madan Mohan Samar and Kunwar Javed.

Jaipur Foot USA Chairman Prem Bhandari said India's Independence Day celebration this year is "very special" as it comes just days after the August 5 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which was "a dream come true" for Hindus around the world.

Leading cultural organisation Indo-American Arts Council (IAAC) will present 'The Freedom Concert' featuring Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan.

The concert will feature the legendary maestro's solo performance and he will give a Sarod and vocal performance of 'Aeyri Sakhi', composed by Hazrat Amir Khusro in the 13th Century, IAAC said.

The virtual concert will feature rendition of 'Vaishnav Janato' and 'Ram Dhun' as well, it added.

The Consulate General of India in New York will host a virtual Independence Day celebration on August 15 and invited "members of the Indian community and friends of India" for the commemoration that will be live streamed.