STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Virtual cultural, musical events to mark India's 74th Independence Day in US

Leading cultural organisation Indo-American Arts Council (IAAC) will present 'The Freedom Concert' featuring Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan.

Published: 11th August 2020 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

A tri colour flag being unfurled during the Independence Day celebrations. (File | EPS)

Representational image of Indian flag (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Several cultural and musical events will be held virtually to commemorate India's 74th Independence Day later this week.

Jaipur Foot USA said it is organising a 'Virtual Kavi Sammelan' on August 15.

Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan will be the Chief Guest at the event, which will be presided over by Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs P P Chaudhary, the organisation said.

The event will feature popular poets Madan Mohan Samar and Kunwar Javed.

Jaipur Foot USA Chairman Prem Bhandari said India's Independence Day celebration this year is "very special" as it comes just days after the August 5 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which was "a dream come true" for Hindus around the world.

Leading cultural organisation Indo-American Arts Council (IAAC) will present 'The Freedom Concert' featuring Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan.

The concert will feature the legendary maestro's solo performance and he will give a Sarod and vocal performance of 'Aeyri Sakhi', composed by Hazrat Amir Khusro in the 13th Century, IAAC said.

The virtual concert will feature rendition of 'Vaishnav Janato' and 'Ram Dhun' as well, it added.

The Consulate General of India in New York will host a virtual Independence Day celebration on August 15 and invited "members of the Indian community and friends of India" for the commemoration that will be live streamed.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India independence day Independence Day celebrations
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp