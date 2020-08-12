STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid heavy monsoon, UN to provide humanitarian support to most vulnerable, affected communities in India

According to authorities, more than 500,000 people have been evacuated.

Published: 12th August 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Assam floods

Villagers on a banana raft move to a safer place from the flooded area of Goalbil in Baksa district of Assam. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations stands ready to provide humanitarian support to the most vulnerable and affected communities in India, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary General has said amid heavy monsoon in the region.

In neighbouring India, the monsoon there has reportedly claimed more than 770 lives.

The UN stands ready to provide humanitarian support to the most vulnerable and affected communities in India, Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General António Guterres said.

Giving an update from UN humanitarian colleagues on flooding in Asia, Dujarric said in Bangladesh, people are experiencing the worst and longest monsoon flooding in years, with a quarter of the country being inundated.

At least 5.4 million people have been affected by severe flooding, with 11,000 households displaced and 135 people killed, he added.

Humanitarian partners are working with the Government of Bangladesh to provide food, shelter, clean water, hygiene supplies and other supplies.

A USD 40 million response plan has been launched to help the more than one million of the people most in need in the country.

