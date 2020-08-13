STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Warning on Russia adds questions about Senate's Joe Biden probe

The investigation is unfolding as the country, months removed from an impeachment case that had centered on Ukraine, is dealing with a pandemic and confronting the issue of racial injustice.

Published: 13th August 2020 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

In this March 12, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus in Wilmington, Del.

Joe Biden's Democratic presidential campaign has launched a new national ad. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: Even before last week's intelligence assessment on foreign election interference, Republican Sen Ron Johnson was facing criticism from Democrats that his investigation of presidential candidate Joe Biden and Ukraine was politically motivated and advancing Russian interests.

But the stark warning that Russia is working to denigrate the Democratic presidential candidate adds to questions about the probe by Johnson's Senate committee and whether it is mimicking, even indirectly, Russian efforts and amplifying its propaganda.

The investigation is unfolding as the country, months removed from an impeachment case that had centered on Ukraine, is dealing with a pandemic and confronting the issue of racial injustice.

Yet allegations about Biden and Ukraine remain a popular topic in conservative circles, pushed by Russian media and addressed regularly by President Donald Trump and other Republicans as a potential path toward energizing his supporters.

Johnson's own interest in the topic, from his perch as chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, has drawn concerns during a presidential election that US intelligence officials warn is ripe for foreign disinformation.

"Particularly as a public official and somebody who's responsible for keeping the country safe, you should always be suspicious of narratives that are trying to sort of damage or target the electoral process in your country," said former CIA officer Cindy Otis, a foreign disinformation expert and vice president of analysis at Alethea Group.

"You should always be suspicious of narratives that foreign countries are pumping out."

ALSO READ: Joe Biden raises USD 26 million within 24 hours of announcing Kamala Harris as VP choice

The intelligence assessment has put Johnson on the defensive, with the Wisconsin Republican issuing a 5,000-word open letter Monday in which he laid out what he said was the basis for scrutinizing both the FBI's Russia investigation and the dealings of Biden and his son Hunter with Ukraine.

In an interview Wednesday, Johnson said his investigation was rooted in facts, not Russian propaganda, and that the "American people deserve the truth" about his probe and what he said were its damning findings.

He said he hoped to get the information out, in report form, before November's vote.

Johnson said that though he was sensitive to the threat of Russian interference, he was not responsible for peddling any disinformation in his investigation and described as "completely false" the idea that he is pushing foreign propaganda.

"I completely reject this entire narrative, this coordinated attack on me," he said.

"It's ridiculous if it weren't so serious." The statement last Friday from William Evanina, the government's top counterintelligence official, made no reference to Johnson in particular but did allude to foreign efforts to smear Biden that in some ways parallel Johnson's own probe.

That includes the work of Andrii Derkach, a member of Ukraine's parliament and 1993 graduate of a Russian spy academy, who has disclosed leaked recordings of Biden meant to cast the candidate in a negative light.

Johnson suggested he was not willing to unequivocally trust the assessment without seeing the underlying intelligence.

In his open letter, he distanced himself from Derkach, saying he had never received any information from him and "almost all of the documents we are seeking and will make public are from U.S. sources." But, Otis said, given how easily Russia launders its information, and how swiftly material originating in Russia can get picked up and spread to English-language forums, "it is very difficult to peel back the origination point for this stuff, even with the aid of having technology on our side."

Johnson's preoccupation with Biden has dismayed Democrats on the committee who view it as a politically motivated distraction at a time when the panel, which oversees the response to national disasters, should be focused on the coronavirus outbreak.

"At this moment when Americans need us to work together, this extremely partisan investigation is pulling us apart," Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, the committee's top Democrat, said at a May 20 meeting at which the panel authorized a subpoena related to the Biden investigation.

Democratic Sen Kamala Harris of California, now Biden's running mate, at the same session accused Johnson of shirking his oversight responsibilities related to the pandemic response in favour of forcing a vote on "a purely political matter that will do absolutely nothing for those at risk of contracting COVID-19." 

Johnson said those attacks were unfair because his committee has taken up multiple pandemic-related bills and devoted most of its time to the outbreak.

Saying that "a couple of investigators" were devoted to the Ukraine probe, he added, "We literally can chew gum and walk at the same time."

Democrats have repeatedly sounded the alarm about the committee's work, including by requesting briefings from law enforcement and intelligence officials, given the extent of Russia's own interest in pushing the anti-Biden narrative.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Joe biden Biden probe Russia
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp