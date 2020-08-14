STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

2020 US elections: Donald Trump and Joe Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Trump claimed that that Biden was advocating for the president to use executive power to institute a nationwide mask mandate and that Biden was in favor of 'locking all Americans in their basements'.

Published: 14th August 2020 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

WILMINGTON: President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling Sn governors to mandate that all Americans wear masks for the next three months, accusing the Democratic presidential candidate of politicising an issue Trump himself has used for political gain in recent months.

Trump claimed that Biden has been wrong about the coronavirus pandemic at every turn, "ignoring the scientific evidence and putting left-wing politics before facts and evidence".

Trump went on to falsely say that Biden was advocating for the president to use executive power to institute a nationwide mask mandate and that Biden was in favor of "locking all Americans in their basements for months on end".

"To Joe, I would say stop playing politics with the virus," the Republican president said at a White House press briefing. Biden did not call for an executive order, but he did at an earlier campaign event call for the institution of "a mask mandate nationwide, starting immediately".

However, Biden clarified that it should be left up to the governors to make mask-wearing mandatory. He said that nothing about keeping Americans indoors, but he has argued that economic reopenings in states have been rushed and without proper guidance from the federal government to keep Americans safe.

Trump spent the early months of the pandemic refusing to wear a mask during public appearances, ridiculing reporters who wore them and retweeting messages making fun of Biden for wearing a mask and implying that he looked weak.

Trump first wore a mask in public about a month ago, during a visit to a military hospital, and he has since expressed support for them at times. On Thursday, he said it's patriotic for Americans to wear masks, but he added, "maybe they're great, and maybe they're just good. Maybe they're not so good".

Biden, at his earlier event, said all Americans should wear masks, citing health experts' predictions that it could save 40,000 lives from the coronavirus over the next three months. The Democratic presidential candidate also responded to those who push back against such mandates. "This is America. Be a patriot. Protect your fellow citizens. Step up. Do the right thing," he said.

The back-and-forth marked a new line of attack from Trump, who is trailing Biden significantly in most nationwide and swing state surveys. Biden has made what he says is Trump's mishandling of the pandemic - which has now caused the deaths of at least 167,000 people in the United States - a centerpiece of his attacks on the president.

While Trump has charged that if Biden were elected he would cause everything from a stock market crash to a surge of crime in the suburbs, he has largely avoided taking Biden on when it comes to the pandemic, choosing instead to deflect blame for the deaths and economic damage.

On Wednesday, when the US reported 1,499 new coronavirus deaths, the highest number in a day since May, Trump pushed for schools and businesses to continue opening and called for college football to go on despite several leading leagues deciding to cancel this year's season.

On Thursday, he again dismissed critics who say he was too slow to react to the pandemic in the US, claiming on Fox Business Network that "nobody blames me". "Look, we got hit by the China plague, and we're not going to forget it. We got hit by the China plague," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump Joe Biden 2020 US elections US Presidential polls COVID19 COronavirus US COVID strategy
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp