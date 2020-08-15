STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Female member of Afghanistan peace team survives attack by gunmen

Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said Fawzia Koofi, who is also a former parliamentarian, was attacked Friday afternoon near the capital Kabul.

Published: 15th August 2020 08:44 PM

By Associated Press

KABUL: A female member of Afghanistan's peace negotiating team was lightly wounded in an assassination attempt, officials said Saturday.

Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said Fawzia Koofi, who is also a former parliamentarian, was attacked Friday afternoon near the capital Kabul while returning from a visit to the northern province of Parwan.

Koofi is part of a 21-member team charged with representing the Afghan government in upcoming peace talks with the Taliban, following a US deal with the militants that was struck in February.

The head of the Afghan peace delegation, Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, tweeted that Koofi had survived the attack and was "in good health."

Fawzia Koofi and her sister Maryam Koofi stopped at a market in the Qarabagh district when gunmen attacked them, Arian said.

Both Taliban and an Islamic State group affiliate continue to carry out attacks against Afghan government figures, but Zabihullah Maujhid, a Taliban spokesman, denied the group was involved.

Koofi is also a women's rights activist who has been a vocal Taliban critic.

A message on her Facebook page said she suffered a wound to her right arm.

"Thankfully not a life-threatening injury," it said. Arian said police were launching an investigation.

No further details of the assault were available, he said.

The US peace deal aims to recruit the Taliban to fight Islamic State militants in Afghanistan, a mutual enemy.

The Taliban and IS are staunch rivals.

The peace deal also paved the way for U.S. and NATO forces to begin withdrawing from Afghanistan and for the Taliban and Afghan government to begin direct talks.

The Afghan government said on Friday that it had released the first 80 of a final 400 Taliban prisoners ahead of direct negotiations between the two sides.

Prisoner releases on both sides are part of the agreement signed in February between the U.S. and the Taliban.

It calls for the release of 5,000 Taliban held by the government and 1,000 government and military personnel held by the insurgent group as a goodwill gesture ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations.

Talks are expected to be held in Qatar where the Taliban maintain a political office.

Several Afghan leaders told The Associated Press talks could begin by Aug. 20.

